SBI to recruit 1673 Probationary Officers (PO): Eligibility and other details

SBI to recruit 1673 Probationary Officers (PO): Eligibility and other details2 min read . 08:50 AM IST
State Bank of India has released SBI PO Recruitment 2022 notification. SBI PO 2022 application process has started from today, September 22. Candidates who want to apply for the SBI Probationary Officer post can visit the official website--sbi.co.in and apply. The last date to apply for the post is till October 12, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts.
Regular vacancy: 1600 Posts
Backlog vacancy: 73 Posts
Application begins September 22, 2022
Last date to apply for SBI PO 2022 online October 12, 2022
SBI PO Prelims admit card download 1st / 2nd week of December 2022 onwards
SBI PO 2022 Prelims exam date December 17 to 20, 2022
SBO PO Prelims result 2022 December 2022 /January 2023
SBI PO Mains exam 2022 January 2023 / February 2023
Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2022. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 30 years.
Candidates will have to go through a selection process that includes a preliminary and main examination followed by interview
Candidates should visit the SBI official career website www.sbi.co.in/careers for the latest details and updates.
Basic pay is ₹41,960
