Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  SBI to recruit 1673 Probationary Officers (PO): Eligibility and other details

SBI to recruit 1673 Probationary Officers (PO): Eligibility and other details

SBI PO 2022 application process has started from today, September 22.
2 min read . 08:50 AM ISTLivemint

  • SBI PO recruitment 2022: The last date to apply for the post is till October 12, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

State Bank of India has released SBI PO Recruitment 2022 notification. SBI PO 2022 application process has started from today, September 22. Candidates who want to apply for the SBI Probationary Officer post can visit the official website--sbi.co.in and apply. The last date to apply for the post is till October 12, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts. 

State Bank of India has released SBI PO Recruitment 2022 notification. SBI PO 2022 application process has started from today, September 22. Candidates who want to apply for the SBI Probationary Officer post can visit the official website--sbi.co.in and apply. The last date to apply for the post is till October 12, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts. 

SBI PO recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Regular vacancy: 1600 Posts

SBI PO recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Regular vacancy: 1600 Posts

Backlog vacancy: 73 Posts

Backlog vacancy: 73 Posts

SBI PO recruitment 2022: Important dates

Application begins September 22, 2022

SBI PO recruitment 2022: Important dates

Application begins September 22, 2022

Last date to apply for SBI PO 2022 online October 12, 2022

Last date to apply for SBI PO 2022 online October 12, 2022

SBI PO Prelims admit card download 1st / 2nd week of December 2022 onwards

SBI PO Prelims admit card download 1st / 2nd week of December 2022 onwards

SBI PO 2022 Prelims exam date December 17 to 20, 2022

SBI PO 2022 Prelims exam date December 17 to 20, 2022

SBO PO Prelims result 2022 December 2022 /January 2023

SBO PO Prelims result 2022 December 2022 /January 2023

SBI PO Mains exam 2022 January 2023 / February 2023

SBI PO Mains exam 2022 January 2023 / February 2023

Eligibility

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2022. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 30 years.

Eligibility

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2022. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 30 years.

SBI PO posts selection process

Candidates will have to go through a selection process that includes a preliminary and main examination followed by interview

SBI PO posts selection process

Candidates will have to go through a selection process that includes a preliminary and main examination followed by interview

Candidates should visit the SBI official career website www.sbi.co.in/careers for the latest details and updates.

Candidates should visit the SBI official career website www.sbi.co.in/careers for the latest details and updates.

SBI PO salary

Basic pay is 41,960

SBI PO salary

Basic pay is 41,960

SBI PO 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the official website-sbi.com.in.
  • Click on the link that reads, "RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS".
  • SBI 2022 registration window would appear on the screen.
  • Now, register and login through the registration number and password.
  • Fill in the SBI PO 2022 application form and submit the documents.
  • Pay the SBI PO application fee and submit the form.

 

SBI PO 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the official website-sbi.com.in.
  • Click on the link that reads, "RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS".
  • SBI 2022 registration window would appear on the screen.
  • Now, register and login through the registration number and password.
  • Fill in the SBI PO 2022 application form and submit the documents.
  • Pay the SBI PO application fee and submit the form.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.