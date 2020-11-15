State Bank of India (SBI) will be hiring for the post of Probationary Officers (PO). The online registration started on Diwali, November 14. Candidates can fill applications till December 4. The SBI PO 2020 notification was released on 13th November to recruit 2000 PO in different offices of SBI . There will be three rounds of selections, the prelims, mains and final interview round.

SBI PO Recruitment 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit (As on 01.04.2020): The candidate must be 21 years to 30 years as on 01.04.2020.

Educational Qualification (as on 31.12.2020): The candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final year/Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they must produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 01.07.2020. Candidates with Chartered Accountant certification may also apply.

SBI PO Vacancies category-wise

SC- 300

ST- 150

OBC- 540

EWS- 200

General- 810

Total - 2000

SBI PO 2020 exam schedule

The prelims exam will be conducted on 31st Dec 2020 & 2nd, 4th, 5th January 2021 and mains exam is scheduleed to be conducted on 29th January 2021.

Application fee for SBI PO 2020 Exam

Application fee for SBI PO 2020 exam varies according to the categories. For General/ OBC category it is ₹750 and Nil SC/ ST.

SBI PO Exam Pattern

For the prelims, candidates will be accessed on English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability.

SBI PO salary

As per the latest notice, the starting basic pay for SBI Probationary Officers is ₹27,620 with four advance increments. Candidates are eligible for various benefits like DA, CCA, HRD. Candidates also have to serve a bond of two years with the bank.

SBI PO Recruitment Exam: How to apply

-Candidates can apply online only. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Pre-requisites for applying online

-Candidates should have valid email ID and mobile number. It will be essentially required for receiving any communication/ call letters/ advices from the bank by email/ SMS.

Guidelines for filling online application

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through Bank's ‘Career’ website or SBI website.

After registration candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee through online mode by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking.

