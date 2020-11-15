Educational Qualification (as on 31.12.2020): The candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final year/Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they must produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 01.07.2020. Candidates with Chartered Accountant certification may also apply.