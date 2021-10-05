1 min read.Updated: 05 Oct 2021, 01:11 PM ISTLivemint
SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Candidates will have to go through a selection process that includes a preliminary and main examination followed by interview
Listen to this article
SBI PO Recruitment 2021: The State Bank Of India (SBI) has issued a notification to fill 2,056 Probationary Officers (PO) vacancies. The online registration process will begin today, October 5 and will continue until October 25, 2021.
Candidates will have to go through a selection process that includes a preliminary and main examination followed by interview
SBI PO posts eligibility
Candidates should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years as of April 1, 2021Candidates should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised university. Those who are in the final year/semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for an interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31 December 2021.
SBI PO Recruitment 2021
Commencement of online registration of application- 5 October
Closure of registration of application - 25 October