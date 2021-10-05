Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SBI to recruit 2056 Probationary Officers (PO): Check eligibility and other details here

SBI to recruit 2056 Probationary Officers (PO): Check eligibility and other details here

1 min read . 01:11 PM IST Livemint

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Candidates will have to go through a selection process that includes a preliminary and main examination followed by interview

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: The State Bank Of India (SBI) has issued a notification to fill 2,056 Probationary Officers (PO) vacancies. The online registration process will begin today, October 5 and will continue until October 25, 2021.

SBI PO posts selection process 

Candidates will have to go through a selection process that includes a preliminary and main examination followed by interview

SBI PO posts eligibility

Candidates should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years as of April 1, 2021Candidates should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised university. Those who are in the final year/semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for an interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31 December 2021. 

SBI PO Recruitment 2021

Commencement of online registration of application- 5 October

Closure of registration of application  - 25 October

Closure for editing application details - 25 October

Last date for printing your application - 9 November

Online Fee Payment - 5 October 2021 to 25 November 2021

Candidates should visit the SBI official career website www.sbi.co.in/careers for the latest details and updates.

