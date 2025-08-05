SBI UPI services to be temporarily unavailable on THIS day. Check timings

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a scheduled maintenance activity which will cause a brief disruption in Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services on August 6, 2025.
SBI has informed that its UPI services will not be available for 20 minutes from 1:00 am to 1:20 am on August 6, 2025, due to the scheduled maintenance.
The bank’s official notice on X (formerly Twitter) read, “Due to scheduled maintenance activity, SBI UPI services will be temporarily unavailable from 01:00 hrs to 01:20 hrs on 06.08.2025 (IST)."
The bank further added, "Customers may continue to use UPI Lite Services for uninterrupted service. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers.”
The public sector bank has advised customers to use UPI Lite for continued digital transactions during the downtime.
UPI Lite will remain fully functional even when the main UPI channel is under maintenance, as conveyed by the bank.
UPI Lite is designed for small-value transactions, acting as an on-device wallet for faster payments. It allows users to make payments without entering a UPI PIN, particularly useful for low-value transactions and in areas with poor network connectivity.
Follow these steps to enable UPI Lite on your mobile:
It’s important to note that a user can only transact ₹1000 per transaction. In a day, the user can add up to ₹4,000 to make multiple payments. Additionally, the UPI Lite wallet can only hold a maximum amount of ₹5,000 at a time.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.