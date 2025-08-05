SBI UPI services to be temporarily unavailable on THIS day. Check timings

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a scheduled maintenance activity which will cause a brief disruption in Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services on August 6, 2025.

SBI has informed that its UPI services will not be available for 20 minutes from 1:00 am to 1:20 am on August 6, 2025, due to the scheduled maintenance.

When will disruption be resolved? The bank’s official notice on X (formerly Twitter) read, “Due to scheduled maintenance activity, SBI UPI services will be temporarily unavailable from 01:00 hrs to 01:20 hrs on 06.08.2025 (IST)."

The bank further added, "Customers may continue to use UPI Lite Services for uninterrupted service. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers.”

How to use UPI in the meantime? The public sector bank has advised customers to use UPI Lite for continued digital transactions during the downtime.

UPI Lite will remain fully functional even when the main UPI channel is under maintenance, as conveyed by the bank.

How to use UPI Lite? UPI Lite is designed for small-value transactions, acting as an on-device wallet for faster payments. It allows users to make payments without entering a UPI PIN, particularly useful for low-value transactions and in areas with poor network connectivity.

Follow these steps to enable UPI Lite on your mobile:

Open your UPI App (Google Pay, PhonePe, or Paytm) Click on the home screen of the App to get the option of enabling UPI Lite.

After reading the terms and conditions, enter the amount to add in UPI Lite and select the linked SBI bank account.

Insert your UPI pin and UPI Lite will be enabled successfully.