The State Bank of India (SBI) has urged its customers to link their permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar number to avoid any inconvenience and to continue enjoying seamless banking services. “We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service," SBI tweeted.

SBI further warned its account holders that if the two documents are not linked, the PAN will be rendered inoperative/inactive and cannot be quoted for conducting specified transactions.

PAN-Aadhaar linkage deadline

In September, the government extended by six months till March 2022 the deadline to link PAN with biometric ID Aadhaar.

"Time limit for intimation of Aadhaar number to the Income-tax Department for linking of PAN with Aadhaar has been extended from 30th September 2021 to 31st March, 2022," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.

PAN is mandatory for a host of financial transactions including the opening of bank accounts, cash deposits in bank accounts, the opening of Demat accounts, transactions of immovable properties and dealing in securities. Aadhaar is biometric-based and cannot be obtained based on any other identification document, linking the two is considered crucial for tax administration.

How to link PAN-Aadhaar?

The two documents can be linked either via SMS or on the website of the Income Tax department.

For linking via SMS, type UIDPAN<space><12-digit Aadhaar number><space><10-digit PAN> and send it to 567678 or 56161. Once the message is sent to either of the two numbers, PAN will be linked to the Aadhaar card.

For linking through the website, go to incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click on "Link Aadhaar" under "Our Services" tab. Next, enter details like PAN, Aadhaar number, name as per Aadhaar and mobile number and click on "Link Aadhaar". The two documents will then be linked.

