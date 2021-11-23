SBI urges customers to link PAN with Aadhaar for seamless banking services

SBI urges customers to link PAN with Aadhaar for seamless banking services1 min read . 10:17 AM IST
‘We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service,’ SBI tweeted
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
‘We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service,’ SBI tweeted
The State Bank of India (SBI) has urged its customers to link their permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar number to avoid any inconvenience and to continue enjoying seamless banking services. “We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service," SBI tweeted.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has urged its customers to link their permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar number to avoid any inconvenience and to continue enjoying seamless banking services. “We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service," SBI tweeted.
SBI further warned its account holders that if the two documents are not linked, the PAN will be rendered inoperative/inactive and cannot be quoted for conducting specified transactions.
SBI further warned its account holders that if the two documents are not linked, the PAN will be rendered inoperative/inactive and cannot be quoted for conducting specified transactions.
PAN-Aadhaar linkage deadline
PAN-Aadhaar linkage deadline
In September, the government extended by six months till March 2022 the deadline to link PAN with biometric ID Aadhaar.
In September, the government extended by six months till March 2022 the deadline to link PAN with biometric ID Aadhaar.
"Time limit for intimation of Aadhaar number to the Income-tax Department for linking of PAN with Aadhaar has been extended from 30th September 2021 to 31st March, 2022," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.
"Time limit for intimation of Aadhaar number to the Income-tax Department for linking of PAN with Aadhaar has been extended from 30th September 2021 to 31st March, 2022," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.
PAN is mandatory for a host of financial transactions including the opening of bank accounts, cash deposits in bank accounts, the opening of Demat accounts, transactions of immovable properties and dealing in securities. Aadhaar is biometric-based and cannot be obtained based on any other identification document, linking the two is considered crucial for tax administration.
PAN is mandatory for a host of financial transactions including the opening of bank accounts, cash deposits in bank accounts, the opening of Demat accounts, transactions of immovable properties and dealing in securities. Aadhaar is biometric-based and cannot be obtained based on any other identification document, linking the two is considered crucial for tax administration.
How to link PAN-Aadhaar?
How to link PAN-Aadhaar?
The two documents can be linked either via SMS or on the website of the Income Tax department.
The two documents can be linked either via SMS or on the website of the Income Tax department.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!