SBI WhatsApp Banking Service: How to register, use, get Mini Statement

India's largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI), announced the launch of its WhatsApp Banking services as a way to make banking simpler for its clients. Customers of SBI may use WhatsApp to access some banking services from the lender, which may be convenient for many since it eliminates the need to download the app or visit an ATM. Days prior, SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara had disclosed plans for the bank to use WhatsApp.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}