SBI WhatsApp Banking Service: How to register, use, get Mini Statement

SBI WhatsApp Banking Service: SBI customers can now see their account balance and mini statements via WhatsApp.
India's largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI), announced the launch of its WhatsApp Banking services as a way to make banking simpler for its clients. Customers of SBI may use WhatsApp to access some banking services from the lender, which may be convenient for many since it eliminates the need to download the app or visit an ATM. Days prior, SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara had disclosed plans for the bank to use WhatsApp.
You must first register to use this service through SBI WhatsApp Banking. Send an SMS to 7208933148 with the text WAREG, your account number, and a space between them. One thing you must remember is to send this SMS from the same phone number that is linked to your SBI account.
After successfully registering for SBI WhatsApp Banking, a message from SBI's number 90226 90226 will be sent to your WhatsApp phone. This number may be saved.
Send "Hi SBI" to 90226 90226 or respond to the WhatsApp message you just got. You will get the notice below after sending a message. You can check your account balance and get Mini Statement.
Additionally, through the platform, the State Bank of India offers WhatsApp-based services to customers with credit cards. SBI credit card holders can utilise this to check their account summary, reward points, outstanding balance, and other information. To sign up for the scheme, cardholders must send the WhatsApp message "OPTIN" to the number 9004022022. They can use the mobile app or a missed call to 08080945040 from the registered mobile phone to sign up for the service.
