India's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has launched Real-Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) on YONO. SBI announced that eligible clients would now be able to apply for personal loans up to 35 lakh through the YONO app without having to fill out any documentation. With the debut of the Xpress Credit facility via the YONO app, eligibility, credit checks, documentation, and other processes will be done digitally and in real time.

"Under Real-Time Xpress Credit, Central/State Government and Defence salaried customers of the bank will no longer require to visit the branch to avail a personal loan," SBI said.

“The credit checks, eligibility, sanction and documentation will now be done digitally in real-time," SBI added.

While SBI YONO offers personal loans up to ₹35 lakh, not everyone is eligible for it. Check here if you are eligible to available personal loans through the SBI YONO app.

Those with SBI salary accounts with a monthly income of ₹15,000 will be eligible for the SBI Real Time Xpress Credit facility. Also, employees of the Central, state, and quasi-government, Central PSUS and profit-making state PSUS, educational institutions of national repute, and some chosen corporates with or without a link with the bank will be able to use it.

The Xpress Credit product, according to SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara, will provide customers with a digitised, hassle-free, and paperless borrowing transaction.

People may satisfy all of their general corporate banking needs with the YONO Business platform for SBI, the official website says. It also says that the solution allows people to easily run business from anywhere. SBI’s financial services allow people the ability to do tasks ranging from the most basic to the most complex.