India's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has launched Real-Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) on YONO. SBI announced that eligible clients would now be able to apply for personal loans up to 35 lakh through the YONO app without having to fill out any documentation. With the debut of the Xpress Credit facility via the YONO app, eligibility, credit checks, documentation, and other processes will be done digitally and in real time.

