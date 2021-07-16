SBI-led consortium gets 792 crore more in Kingfisher Airlines case

ED had said in June that around ₹800 crore was expected to be realised by this consortium in the case from the sale of shares in United Breweries Ltd. attached by the agency. The lenders had earlier recovered ₹7181.5 crore from liquidating assets and expect to make a total of ₹9,041.5 crore through sale of assets attached by ED under anti-money laundering provisions.

