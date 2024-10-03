SBI’s fake branch: Appointments, training sessions, new furniture - how fraudsters duped customers in Chhattisgarh

Fraudsters precisely planned and executed a massive banking fraud by creating a fake branch of SBI, approximately 250 km from Chhattisgarh's capital city Raipur, in a quiet village named Chhapora in the Sakti district, duped locals of several lakhs of rupees 

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published3 Oct 2024, 05:18 PM IST
Fraudsters open fake SBI branch in Chhattisgarh's Sakti, dupe locals of several lakhs
Fraudsters open fake SBI branch in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti, dupe locals of several lakhs

You may have heard of online banking fraud, digital arrests or phishing lakhs of rupees from someone’s account by acquiring sensitive data through fraudulent e-mails, but have you ever heard of a fake branch of a reputed government-run bank? Like a plot straight out of a Bollywood movie, fraudsters precisely planned and executed a massive banking fraud, creating a fake branch of the government-run SBI, approximately 250 km fromChhattisgarh's capitalcity Raipur, in a quiet village named Chhapora in the Sakti district.

To gain the confidence of innocent locals, the fraudsters not only made illegal appointments and conducted fake training sessions but also duped villagers of several lakhs of rupees. They had established elaborate setups to defraud both unemployed individuals and local villagers.

Also Read | Mobile banking fraud: 4 things to do to keep your account secure

The branch, which opened recently, had brand-new furnishings, official documents, and operational bank counters-all the hallmarks of a true bank. The locals, unaware of the scam, started visiting the "bank" to open accounts and conduct transactions.

Chhattisgarh police said the matter came to light after a villager, who had earlier applied for anSBI Kiosk in Chhapora, noticed a sudden appearance of an SBI branch in the village.

Ajay Kumar Agrawal, the complainant in the case, told NDTV, “Upon his inquiry, the bank's employees failed to provide satisfactory answers, and no branch code was listed on the signboard, he sensed that everything was not correct.”

Also Read | Credit Card: What are the signs of credit card fraud, how to protect yourself?

Agrawal informed the SBI officials at Dabhara, the nearest bank branch and Chhattisgarh Police. After initial probe, it was discovered that the "branch" in Chhapora was a fraud, and the appointments were fake.

"The manager of the Dabra branch informed us of his suspicion regarding a fake bank operating in Chhapora. Upon investigation, it was confirmed that the bank was fake, and several employees had been appointed with counterfeit documents," NDTV quoted senior police official Rajesh Patel as saying.

The police said the primary targets of fraudsters were unemployed individuals from various districts, including Korba, Balod, Kabirdham, and Sakti.

Also Read | Fake names, passports: How Pakistani family stayed in Delhi, B’luru for 10 years

Chhattisgarh Police have seized computers and other materials from the fake branch.

The police said a case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against its three operators, including a person who claimed to be the manager and was said to be the mastermind of the fraud.

A probe is underway to ascertain how many people opened accounts with the fake branch and how much money the conmen collected from them.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Oct 2024, 05:18 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaSBI’s fake branch: Appointments, training sessions, new furniture - how fraudsters duped customers in Chhattisgarh

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,682.15
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -44 (-2.55%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    2,815.25
    03:58 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -114.55 (-3.91%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.95
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -0.05 (-0.03%)

    Tata Motors share price

    926.00
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -39.35 (-4.08%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,170.45
    03:57 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    325.35 (6.72%)

    Petronet LNG share price

    364.30
    03:56 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    20.05 (5.82%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    819.30
    03:40 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    44.1 (5.69%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,739.65
    03:40 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    139.6 (5.37%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.00560.00
      Chennai
      77,481.00560.00
      Delhi
      77,633.00560.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.00560.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.