President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday inaugurated a new branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) at the President's Estate. The official twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhawan shared the pictures of Kovind inaugurating the SBI branch in the President's Estate Market. News agency reported that it is the first branch of SBI being opened within the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Kovind inaugurates the President Estate branch of the State Bank of India in the President's Estate Market. pic.twitter.com/SgM9GkmI6z — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2021

The branch was inaugurated in the presence of Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, and the Chairman of State Bank of India Dinesh Khara.

President Kovind was the first customer of the branch. Soon after opening his account, the President was handed over his passbook. The bank informed that some of the important features of this new branch include it to be adhering to the policy of digitization of various processes.

The new branch is equipped with the latest digital initiatives including video KYC, automated cash deposit and withdrawal machine, and passbook printing facility.

SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said that it was an honour for SBI to have a branch at the President’s Estate. "We are thankful to the Hon’ble President for graciously inaugurating this branch. The branch will offer a convenient and seamless banking experience to all the customers. This branch at President’s Estate is a jewel in the crown for SBI," he added.

Though within the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the branch would be accessible to all who are not residents of the Estate.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.