SBI’s RTI reply shows electoral bonds worth ₹15,956.30 crore sold in 29 tranches since 2018
SBI said of the total bonds that were sold, 194 bonds worth ₹23.8874 crore were not encashed and thus transferred to the PMNRF
Since the inception of the electoral bond scheme in 2018, as many as 27,133 or 55.9% of printed electoral bonds worth ₹15,956.3096 crore have been sold in 29 tranches, State Bank of India (SBI) said on Tuesday in a reply to a right to information (RTI) query.
