Country's largest public sector lender State Bank of India's (SBI) server has been reportedly been hit, leading to a host of services like net banking, UPI, YONO app, credit card payment delay.

Following this, multiple customers of the State Bank of India (SBI) have taken to social media to register their complaint.

Here are few tweets by SBI customers:

Why are the servers of @TheOfficialSBI down? I have been trying to login since morning but can't login. @sbigeneral @sbi_yfi pic.twitter.com/j7xQOGI5c7 — Sandesh Nisargan (@sandeshnisargan) April 3, 2023

SBI Yono is under maintenance from last 3 days. While logging in to YONO it's asking to download YONO lite.



Why SBI is not doing maintanace work in night hours ???



YONO lite is also showing an error- Please Try after sometime.@TheOfficialSBI @SBI_FOUNDATION @ChairmanIba pic.twitter.com/XCXLBedEfW — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPaw43134594) April 3, 2023

User reports indicate State Bank of India (SBI) is having problems since 9:19 AM IST. https://t.co/jchuWT1qKY RT if you're also having problems #StateBankofIndia(SBI)down — Down Detector India (@DownDetectorIN) April 3, 2023

Meanwhile, SBI mentioned on 1 April that the services of INB/YONO/YONO LITE/YONO Business/ UPI will not be available from 13.30 hrs on 01.04.2023 due to annual closing activities.

Each year, the PSB remain closed on 1 April every year for their annual closing of accounts.