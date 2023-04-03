SBI's server hit; UPI, net banking, Yono app not accessible to customers

SBI's server hit; UPI, net banking, Yono app not accessible to customers1 min read . 02:40 PM IST
- Following this, multiple customers of the State Bank of India (SBI) have taken to social media to register their complaint.
Country's largest public sector lender State Bank of India's (SBI) server has been reportedly been hit, leading to a host of services like net banking, UPI, YONO app, credit card payment delay.
Following this, multiple customers of the State Bank of India (SBI) have taken to social media to register their complaint.
Here are few tweets by SBI customers:
Meanwhile, SBI mentioned on 1 April that the services of INB/YONO/YONO LITE/YONO Business/ UPI will not be available from 13.30 hrs on 01.04.2023 due to annual closing activities.
Each year, the PSB remain closed on 1 April every year for their annual closing of accounts.
