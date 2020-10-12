Supreme Court today adjourned the hearing on a plea filed by a bunch of UPSC aspirants, who sought an extra attempt in the civil services examination for the year 2021, as a one time measure owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some candidates giving their last attempt and facing age bar disqualification to appear next year had urged court to be allowed to get relaxation on this rule if they were unable to appear due to Covid. The court asked Centre to take a decision on whether this was possible and expected the concerned department to take a call expeditiously.

Hundreds of candidates appeared for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic outbreak on October 4.

The apex court on September 30 declined to postpone the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination.

A Bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar asked the Centre to consider granting one more chance to those aspirants who may not appear in their last attempt for the exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

