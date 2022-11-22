Navlakha, however, is still in prison as his release formalities are not yet complete. Desai, appearing for Teltumbde, had argued that no terror acts can be attributed to him even going by the charge sheet and hence there can be no bar to release him on bail under the UAPA. But the NIA had opposed the bail plea and claimed that Teltumbde was secretly in touch with his brother Milind Teltumbde, who was an alleged Maoist leader killed last November in an encounter with security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. The NIA's claim is that Anand Teltumbde was one of the main conveners of the Elgar Parishad meeting and that he was an active member of several frontal organisations of the CPI (Maoist). Desai had argued that Teltumbde was at best a co-invitee, but had neither attended the meeting in Pune nor given any speeches. The alleged frontal bodies are not banned under any law, so merely branding them 'frontal' has little meaning, he had submitted to the high court. The accused in the case have been charged for waging a war against the nation, being active members of the banned terror outfit CPI (Maoist), criminal conspiracy and indulging in acts with an intent to strike terror in the minds of people using explosive substances. In its draft charges, the NIA sought to charge the accused under various provisions of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court is yet to frame charges in the case, only after which trial would commence. The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Shaniwarwada in Pune, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial. The Pune Police, which probed the case before it was transferred to the NIA, claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists.