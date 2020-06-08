SC agrees to hear plea by Oil ministry against recovery of $499 mn by Vedanta

In the 144 page long petition, the origin of the dispute from 1993 to 2020 has been enumerated in detail. The petition states that a Production Sharing Contract (PSC) for extracting Oil and Gas from an offshore field discovered and partly developed by ONGC, the National Oil Company (“NOC"), was entered into between the Petitioner (Indian government) and the Respondent (Cairn Indian Ltd, predecessor of Vedanta) wherein it was expressly stipulated that the respondent should carry out the enlisted works which included drilling of 21 wells at the capped cost of USD 188.98 million plus 5%. which is known as the Base Development Cost (BDC).