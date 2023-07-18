SC agrees to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea on ‘Modi surname’ criminal defamation case1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 11:06 AM IST
The Supreme Court will hear Rahul Gandhi's plea challenging the Gujarat High Court order that declined to stay his conviction in a defamation case.
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court order which declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case, in which he was sentenced to two years in jail by Surat court over a 'Modi surname' remark.
