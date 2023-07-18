comScore
Business News/ News / India/  SC agrees to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea on ‘Modi surname’ criminal defamation case
Back

SC agrees to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea on ‘Modi surname’ criminal defamation case

 1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 11:06 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The Supreme Court will hear Rahul Gandhi's plea challenging the Gujarat High Court order that declined to stay his conviction in a defamation case.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives for a meeting with Uttarakhand state Congress leaders at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday, July 13, 2023.(HT PHOTO) (HT)Premium
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives for a meeting with Uttarakhand state Congress leaders at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday, July 13, 2023.(HT PHOTO) (HT)

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court order which declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case, in which he was sentenced to two years in jail by Surat court over a 'Modi surname' remark.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Rahul Gandhi, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before the Supreme Court, ANI reported.

The plea, presented by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi on behalf of Gandhi, was scheduled for hearing by a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Mishra. Singhvi requested that the appeal be listed for either July 21 or July 24. The apex court will now hear Gandhi's plea on July 21.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi will change India as…, Jain monk explains how

In his appeal filed on July 15, Gandhi has said that if the judgment is not stayed, it would lead to throttling of free speech, expression, thought, and statement, PTI reported.

He contended that if the high court verdict is not stayed it would contribute to the systematic, repetitive emasculation of democratic institutions and the consequent strangulation of democracy which would be gravely detrimental to the political climate and future of India.

Also Read: They tried to silence us, Rahul Gandhi disqualification, Maharashtra are examples…: Congress ahead of Opposition meet

Purnesh Modi, a former minister in the Gujarat government, had filed a criminal defamation case in 2019 against Gandhi over his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

Gujarat High Court's ruling

In a setback to the 53-year-old Gandhi, the Gujarat High Court dismissed his petition for a stay on conviction on July 7, observing that "purity in politics" was the need of the hour.

A stay on Gandhi's conviction could have paved the way for his reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP, but he failed to get any relief from either the sessions court or the Gujarat High Court.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:14 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout