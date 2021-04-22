Amid a shortage of oxygen supply in the country, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear Vedanta's plea for the opening of its Sterlite copper unit at Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin as the company would produce a thousand tonnes of oxygen and give it free of cost to treat Covid-19 patients.

Appearing for Vedanta, senior advocate Harish Salve on Thursday sought urgent hearing of the plea during the day itself and said people are dying on daily basis and we can produce and supply oxygen to treat the patients.

Salve said that if the Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) is allowed to re-start, it can be utilised to meet the ongoing demand for medical oxygen.

"We can start in five to six days if you give a go ahead today. The company can manufacture tonnes of oxygen there everyday and is ready to supply them free of cost," Salve stated.

SC to hear the interim application tomorrow

The Tamil Nadu government has opposed the plea, however, the SC has agreed to hear the case on Friday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde was unimpressed with the objection of the Tamil Nadu government which initially sought a hearing of Vedanta's plea on Monday and opposed its opening on various grounds including that it has been rejected by the apex court earlier.

"We understand all this. We will ensure compliance of all environmental norms by the plant and its oxygen producing facility would be allowed to operate. We are on the oxygen plant," the bench, also comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat, said when senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for Tamil Nadu, objected to the plea of the company.

"There is almost a national emergency and you (Tamil Nadu) don't put spokes in the solution. We will hear it (plea of Vedanta) tomorrow," the bench said in the hearing conducted through video conferencing.

"The country is in dire need of oxygen and the Centre is augmenting oxygen from whichever source. Vedanta wants to make its plant operational, but let Vedanta only make it operational to manufacture oxygen for health purposes," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.

"Between protecting the environment and protecting human life, we must lean in favour of protecting human life," Mehta stated.

'No oxygen production can be started before 2-4 weeks'

The Tamil Nadu government, however, referred to the records and said no oxygen production can be started by the company before two to four weeks.

The top court had earlier refused to accord an early hearing to the plea related to mining major Vedanta's Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu which is closed since May 2018 over pollution concerns.

The apex court on December 2 last year had rejected the interim plea of Vedanta Ltd that it be permitted to inspect its Sterlite copper plant and to operate it for a month to assess the pollution level.

Vedanta had sought handing over of the plant for three months saying it requires two months to start the unit and the company should be allowed to run it for four weeks to ascertain whether it's polluting or not.

While holding that interim plea of Vedanta for the opening of the plant for four weeks cannot be allowed, the bench had made clear that the final hearing in the matter can be heard after the physical hearing starts in the apex court.

Earlier, the interim plea by Vedanta was opposed by the Tamil Nadu government which had claimed that the plant had been “polluting consistently".

Meanwhile, Vedanta Group today said it has aligned with the government initiatives to supplement its efforts in tackling the second wave of the pandemic.

In August 2020, Vedanta had moved the apex court challenging the Madras High Court order refusing to allow reopening of the Tuticorin plant.

The high court had upheld the orders of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) directing the closure of the unit in May 2018.

Vedanta had approached the high court in February 2019, seeking to reopen the Sterlite plant which was closed following a May 23, 2018 order issued by the TNPCB in the backdrop of violent protests against the unit which left 13 people dead in police firing on May 21 and 22, 2018.

It had filed the petition in the high court as suggested by the Supreme Court, which had on February 18, 2019, set aside the National Green Tribunal order that allowed the opening of the Sterlite plant.

With agency inputs

