NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Air India to operate the non-scheduled flights without leaving middle seats vacant for 10 days up to 6 June. The apex court was hearing a petition filed by the Centre and Air India after Bombay high court questioned why the airline was not keeping the middle seats vacant in non-scheduled flights to fly from Monday.

After 6 June, the airline will operate non-scheduled flights in accordance with the interim order to be passed by the Bombay High Court thereafter.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice held that the apex court is not inclined to interfere with the interim order made by the Bombay HC. Observing the submissions made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, about the immense difficulty of the passengers stranded abroad, the top court allowed flights with middle seats booked to operate for next 10 days.

"We make it clear that the Director General of Civil Aviation is free to alter any norms it may consider necessary during the pendency of the matter in the interest of public health and safety of the passengers rather than of commercial considerations," the bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy said.

"We are concerned about the health of the citizens " it added. “You should be worried about the health of the citizens, not about the health of commercial airlines..." the bench said while addressing Mehta.

The SC has requested Bombay High court to expeditiously arrive at a prima facie finding about the safety of passengers for both non-scheduled and scheduled flights, considering the necessary precautions required to mitigate the danger of transmission of coronavirus.

The petition had been filed by Air India pilot alleging that the airline is not following the safety protocols and is in violation with the 23 March circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Bombay HC directed the Air India to ensure compliance of the 23 March circular “while lifting their passengers from abroad to India also in respect of non-scheduled commercial flights." The order also held, “In our prima facie view, Air India has violated Circular dated 23rd March, 2020 by not keeping one seat between two seats empty while allocation of the seat at the time of check-in."

The Bombay High court on 23 May had passed an order asking Air India to file a detailed response in a plea claiming that the airline is violating the DGCA guidelines by not leaving a vacant seat between two passengers in. The court also directed Air India to follow guidelines and leave seat vacant in non-scheduled flights for people stranded abroad.

