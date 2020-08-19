SC allows CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The court further directed Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to the probe agency. The court said that the FIR registered in Patna was lawful.

The judgment was pronounced by a single judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

The order comes on a plea filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty on the transfer of the first Information report (FIR) filed on a complaint made against her by Sushant Singh Rajput's father from Patna to Mumbai.

The top court had reserved its judgment on the plea on 11 August.

The Maharashtra government had argued in the top court that Bihar lacks jurisdiction in the matter. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for the state government had submitted that the cause of action took place in Mumbai and the FIR registered in Patna is a zero FIR.

Chakraborty in her petition had said that the Bihar Police has no jurisdiction in the matter, and that Rajput's death was being used for political gains ahead of elections in the state.

Chakraborty's counsel had told the apex court that the probe by the Mumbai Police has ‘proceeded quite substantially’ as it has recorded statements of 56 persons in the case.

It was submitted by Rajput’s father KK Singh’s counsel, Vikas Singh, that the probe by Mumbai Police was not fair and they hadn’t registered an FIR too.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation had argued that the probe agency should take up the case.

Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on 14 June and since then the Mumbai Police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

The FIR in Patna was registered by Rajput’s father against Rhea and others for alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

The death of the actor has been a source of debate on a myriad of topics from nepotism, mental health and the functioning of the Hindi film industry.

PTI contributed to this story.

