SC allows Centre to respond till Dec 12 on Places of Worship Act pleas
2 min read.01:55 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who is appearing for the Centre, that the reply could not be filed and the matter can be taken up later.
The Supreme Court on Monday granted more time to the Central government for filing a comprehensive affidavit to petitions challenging the validity of certain provisions of a 1991 law, which prohibit the filing of a lawsuit to reclaim a place of worship, according to the news agency PTI.
“I need to consult with the Central government for filing a detailed counter. If some time can be given," the law officer said, as quoted by PTI.
The bench adjourned the hearing on the petitions after taking note of the submissions that due deliberations with government authorities were needed and asked the Centre to file a “comprehensive" one on or before December 12.
The bench asked the Central government to share its response with the parties concerned and decided to hear the pleas in the first week of January 2023, as per PTI reports.
Subramanian Swamy, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader said that he has not sought to set aside the Places of Worship Act in his petition.
He said that like the Ayodhya Ram temple dispute, the matters pertaining to alleged disputed sites at Kashi and Mathura be kept out of the purview of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, PTI reported.
“I am not asking for the quashing of the Act. But two temples be added and the Act can stand as it is," he said.