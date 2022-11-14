SC allows Centre to respond till Dec 12 on Places of Worship Act pleas

2 min read . 01:55 PM IST

Livemint ( with inputs from PTI )

Supreme Court granted more time to the Central government to file a comprehensive affidavit in 1991 law.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who is appearing for the Centre, that the reply could not be filed and the matter can be taken up later.