SC allows e-filing by AOR to save cost, paper and prevent Covid-19 spread

An e-Filing-User Manual launched at the webinar incorporates a step by step guide to enable e-filing. In a step to reduce paper and enhance online filing, all the documents will not be uploaded on the filing portal with the signatures of the person filing the case. The manual explains in detail how digital signature can be generated and used for the filing purposes. There are two different choices to digitally sign the affirmation (An affirmation is a formal declaration made by the litigant) in a petition. One way to sign is using digital signature token provided by the Certified Authority approved under The Information Technology Act, 2000. Another way is using e-Sign facility to sign the documents. This facility provided by the Government of India (managed by CDAC exclusively). This e-Sign facility is provided free of cost especially for the litigants and lawyers who do not possess digital signature token or cannot afford to purchase such digital signature token.