The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted the immersion of Ganesh idols made of plaster of Paris (PoP) in the Hussain Sagar lake of Hyderabad .

It, however, said that this was the “last chance" for Telangana authorities to come up with a plan for immersions at an alternate place.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana stated that this is a recurring issue as the state government has failed to comply with the orders of the Telangana High Court, which prohibited the immersion of idols into Hussain Sagar and curb pollution.

The apex court passed the order after taking note of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's submission that steps have been taken to minimise pollution in the lake.

The submission informed that idols are lifted by cranes soon after the immersion and transferred to solid waste disposal sites for disposal.

"In view of the submissions, we allow this year as last chance, to use this lake for immersion of idols," said the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, while seeking an undertaking for the next year.

The apex court added, however, that discipline and cooperation of people is also important.

The solicitor general assured the court that its directions will be implemented in their entirety by next year. He said that there is not enough to make arrangements this year.

"Mr Mehta you are not aware a lot of money was spent for purification of the lake. Every year if you allow this immersion what is the point of that beautification or money spent. Its a waste. You should've taken steps. Last minute you're coming!" the bench said.

The Telangana High Court on 13 September had refused to modify its earlier order banning immersion of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in Hussain Sagar Lake and other lakes in the city.

Hearing a petition filed by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) seeking modification of order, the high court had said it is not inclined to do so.

On 9 September, the Court had directed the state government not to allow immersion of Ganesh idols made of PoP in Hussain Sagar Lake and other lakes here.

After hearing a Contempt Petition, the court had directed the government to permit immersion of PoP Ganesh idols in baby ponds constructed by the GHMC or separate areas/ponds which do not result in the spread of pollution into the main water body.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.