SC allows Jagannath Temple Rath Yatra at Puri with conditions

NEW DELHI: The Supreme court on Monday allowed, with conditions, the Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri, scheduled for 23 June. The temple committee, central and the Odisha governments have been asked to coordinate the event with necessary curbs to prevent the spread of covid-19.

The order was passed in a plea seeking modification of the apex court's 18 June order staying this year’s Rath Yatra due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The Centre submitted that the Rath Yatra can be allowed to be held this year without public participation in view of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the "tradition of centuries may not be stopped". The Odisha government supported the Centre's stand.

The top court held that it will leave it to the temple management and the Odisha government to conduct the Yatra in a restricted manner without allowing public participation.

The apex court on 18 June had stayed the annual Rath Yatra and related activities at the Jagannath Temple in Puri given the surge in covid-19 cases across the country. "We consider it appropriate that in the interest of public health and safety of citizens to restrain the respondents from holding the Rath Yatra this year," said Justice SA Bobde had said.

A detailed order will be uploaded later in the day.

The Puri Rath Yatra is attended by lakhs of people from across the world

