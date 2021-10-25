The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Congress MP Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad between 25 October to 21 November on the condition of depositing ₹1 crore.

Prior to this, Chidambaran had been permitted to take up foreign travel in February this year and asked him to furnish his detailed itinerary and security of ₹2 crore.

The SC had earlier also allowed Karti Chidambaram to travel to the UK, the US, France, Germany and Spain, after depositing ₹10 crore with the secretary-general of the court.

The apex court had also asked him to file an undertaking that he would return and cooperate with the investigation.

Earlier in March 2018, Karti was arrested at the Chennai airport minutes after his flight from London landed. CBI officials had claimed he was not cooperating with the investigation and wanted to keep him in custody and question him.

Karti is being probed in several cases, including the one relating to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds to the tune of ₹305 crore when his father was the finance minister. The cases are being probed by the ED and the CBI.

It is alleged that his father, P Chidambaram, withheld the FIPB clearance of the deal until Karti received the 5% share in the firm.

The INX Media scam case also saw P Chidambaram imprisoned for over 100 days in the national capital's Tihar Jail in 2019.

Delhi HC order inspection of documents

The Delhi High Court in August reserved its order on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) petition challenging the trial court order allowing inspection of documents kept in Malkhana room by the accused persons, including former minister Chidambaram, and their counsels in connection with INX Media corruption case.

Earlier on 18 May, Delhi High Court had stayed trial proceedings in the case, which involves P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram and others.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.