Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >SC allows lawyers' chamber blocks to open for longer hours
Supreme Court.

SC allows lawyers' chamber blocks to open for longer hours

1 min read . 08:41 AM IST ANI

The premises of lawyers' chamber blocks will now remain open from 09:30 am to 05:00 pm from Monday to Friday, except holidays

The Supreme Court has allowed lawyers' chamber blocks in the court's premises to open for longer hours. The premises of lawyers' chamber blocks will now remain open from 09:30 am to 05:00 pm from Monday to Friday, except holidays.

The Supreme Court has allowed lawyers' chamber blocks in the court's premises to open for longer hours. The premises of lawyers' chamber blocks will now remain open from 09:30 am to 05:00 pm from Monday to Friday, except holidays.

A circular of the Supreme Court dated August 7 read, "Taking into account requests received in that regard, and in partial modification of terms of circular dated May 21, 2020, the Competent Authority has been pleased to revise the timings for the opening of Lawyers' Chamber Blocks in the Supreme Court premises from 09:30 am to 05:00 pm (Monday to Friday, except holidays) instead of 10 am to 4 pm (Monday to Friday, except holidays)."

A circular of the Supreme Court dated August 7 read, "Taking into account requests received in that regard, and in partial modification of terms of circular dated May 21, 2020, the Competent Authority has been pleased to revise the timings for the opening of Lawyers' Chamber Blocks in the Supreme Court premises from 09:30 am to 05:00 pm (Monday to Friday, except holidays) instead of 10 am to 4 pm (Monday to Friday, except holidays)."

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Other terms of the said circular shall remain the same. All concerned are requested to co-operate in this regard," the circular further read.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated