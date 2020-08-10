SC allows lawyers' chamber blocks to open for longer hours

A circular of the Supreme Court dated August 7 read, "Taking into account requests received in that regard, and in partial modification of terms of circular dated May 21, 2020, the Competent Authority has been pleased to revise the timings for the opening of Lawyers' Chamber Blocks in the Supreme Court premises from 09:30 am to 05:00 pm (Monday to Friday, except holidays) instead of 10 am to 4 pm (Monday to Friday, except holidays)."