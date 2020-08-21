SC allows Paryushan Puja in three Jain temples, restrains Ganpati congregation

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday passed an interim order allowing the Jain community to attend Paryushan Puja in three temples in Mumbai, but said the approval was not a precedent for demand of permission for Ganpati Puja and other upcoming festivals.

The bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said, “We permit the Petitioners to perform their prayers at temples of Dadar, Bycullar and Chembur for the remaining days of Paryushan." The bench directed that the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the Centre with respect to opening of religious places had to be followed very strictly.

The bench comprising Justices AS Bopana and V Ramasubramnian observed that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had submitted in the court that the Centre was not treating this as an adversarial matter.

“We accordingly direct that the Petitioners follow the SOP. In addition, Petitioners before us have stated that they will comply with the SOP. We are of the view that since the statement of the Petitioner is in the form of the undertaking, if the Petitioners faithfully complies with the undertaking before us, it will not be hazardous for the temples to be opened," the court said in its order.

However, the bench clarified that this was an interim order. “We must make it clear that the Order in this case does not extend to any other Trust or any other temples. Our Order is not intended to apply in any other case, particularly which involves large congregation of people which by their very nature cannot be controlled."

The Chief Justice also observed that for two days the court can allow the Jain festival and the larger issue of religious festivals during Covid can be heard later. The bench said that it was concerned about Ganpati festival mainly because the congregation is completely uncontrolled.

Mehta supported the view and submitted that the Ganpati festival stands at a different footing because it is by nature a congregation.

The Chief Justice, while referring to management of Jagannath Puri Yatra remarked, “We were forgiven by Lord Jagannath so we will be forgiven again. We are informed that in Jain religion there is no god."

The court clarified that the permission for Ganpati festival will have to be taken on case to case basis by the state disaster management authorities.

The bench was hearing an appeal against the Bombay High Court order which had said it did not wish to interfere with the state's decision to not permit Jain temples in Mumbai to open for devotees to mark the eight-day Paryushan festival from August 15 to 23 in view of the covid-19 pandemic.





