New Delhi: The Supreme Court in a special hearing on Sunday refused to interfere with class X state board exams conducted by Rajasthan Government. The exams will be held as scheduled on 29 & 30 June.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education exams of class 12 are over and class 10 were left which will be held as per schedule and the plea for its cancellation has been refused by the Top court.

The special bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar stated that Rajasthan High Court had passed the order to hold exams a month back and since then there has been no COVID- 19 positive cases located in the examination centers. The court observed that the state government is taking all the required precautions.

The bench also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna also observed that such pleas should have been filed earlier and not just a day before the scheduled exams.

The three judge bench observed that the petitioners have approached the court at the last moment, while the Rajasthan state government has taken all necessary precautionary measures with respect to covid-19 norms. “Exams are set to start from tomorrow, and petitioners have not pointed out any major inconvenience," observed the top court.

A plea had filed by the parent of the student appearing for the state exams and contended that the state boards decision to conduct exams for the remaining subjects is "erroneous" and deserves to be set aside, in view of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

The petitioner also argued that 120 schools which are designated examination centres were used to quarantine people for shelter labourers in transit and that the "conducting of examinations is wrong illegal and discriminatory for the reason that it jeopardises the health of the students undertaking the exams and thus, amounting to violation of Article 21 and 14 of the constitution."

The plea had also referred to Apex court judgment passed on 26 June which had cancelled the remaining CBSE and ICSE exams scheduled to be conducted from 1 July to 15 July due to ongoing pandemic.

In view of the covid-19 crisis, the remaining Board exams stand cancelled for all students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)- and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE)-affiliated schools, and the results will be declared by 15 July on the basis of a special marking system. However, Class XII students, who are not satisfied with their results, may appear for the remaining exams to improve their scores as and when they are scheduled. For Class X, no further examination will be conducted and the results on the basis of the special assessment scheme will be treated as final.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via