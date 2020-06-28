SC allows Rajasthan to hold board exams for class 10 on 29 and 30 June

In view of the covid-19 crisis, the remaining Board exams stand cancelled for all students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)- and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE)-affiliated schools, and the results will be declared by 15 July on the basis of a special marking system. However, Class XII students, who are not satisfied with their results, may appear for the remaining exams to improve their scores as and when they are scheduled. For Class X, no further examination will be conducted and the results on the basis of the special assessment scheme will be treated as final.