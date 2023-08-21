Supreme Court slams Gujarat HC over pregnancy termination row, says, ‘it is against constitutional philosophy to…’1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 11:42 AM IST
India's Supreme Court allows rape victim to terminate pregnancy; acknowledges negative effects of unwanted pregnancy.
The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday allowed a rape victim from Gujarat to terminate her pregnancy. It observed that in Indian society, within the institution of marriage, pregnancy is a source of joy for a couple and society. However, outside marriage, it has effects on the mental health of a woman when it is unwanted.