SC allows security cover of Mukesh Ambani, his family
The government has informed that ‘Z ’ category security was given to Mukesh Ambani in 2013 and ‘Y ' category CRPF cover was given to Neeta Ambani in 2016
The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the central government to continue with the security cover provided to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members in Mumbai.
A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli allowed the appeal of the Central government challenging the Tripura High Court’s direction on a PIL.
The apex court had on 29 June stayed the orders of the Tripura High Court on a PIL challenging the grant of security cover to Ambani and his family.
A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala issued notice to the PIL petitioner before the high court on the Centre’s plea by which it had challenged the two orders of the high court dated 31 May and 21 June.
“Issue notice that is returnable on 21 July. Meanwhile, implementation of orders dated 31 May and 21 June shall remain stayed", the bench said in its order.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said further proceedings before the high court on the PIL shall also be stayed as Tripura has nothing to do with the security of individuals provided in Mumbai.
He said if the proceedings are not stayed, then again he will have to knock on the doors of the top court.
The Tripura High Court had on a PIL filed by one Bikash Saha passed two interim orders on May 31 and June 21 and directed the Central Government to place the original file maintained by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding threat perception and assessment report of Ambani, his wife and children based on which security has been granted to them.
Mehta had earlier said that the high court has no jurisdiction to entertain the PIL as the state government has nothing to do with the security cover provided to the Ambanis by the Centre on the recommendation of the Maharashtra government.
The Centre in its appeal has said that vide the said orders, the HC has also directed the central government to depute a responsible officer to appear before the court with the original record, in a sealed cover, on the next date of hearing on 28 June 2022, for consideration of the court.
The government has informed that ‘Z ’ category security was given to Mukesh Ambani in 2013 and ‘Y ' category CRPF cover was given to Neeta Ambani in 2016.
It also said that both the security covers were given on the basis of inputs and assessment reports received from intelligence and investigation units and the expense for giving such security was also duly borne out by Ambani and his family.
With inputs from agencies.
