SC allows Uttarakhand govt to demolish four illegal religious in Haridwar

An intervention application filed by ‘Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad’ was allowed by the bench comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah. The application stated that the structures should not be demolished. However, the court observed in its order that the intervenor does not dispute that structures have been made on the land belonging to the Irrigation Department. He submits that the lands are allocated during ‘Kumbh’ period to the Parishad.