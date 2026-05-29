SC allows Vinesh Phogat to participate in Asian Games trials but questions her for missing doping tests

The Supreme Court refused to stay a Delhi High Court order that had granted wrestler Vinesh Phogat relief, and allowed her to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games, scheduled for May 30.

However, the Supreme Court expressed reservations about the Delhi High Court's approach in granting relief to the wrestler, Live Law reported.

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Despite those concerns, the Bench chose not to interfere with the order at this stage, considering the imminent conduct of the selection trials

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), challenging the Delhi High Court's order.

The Bench of Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe declined to stay the high court's order, thereby clearing the way for Phogat to compete in the trials.

The bench passed a specific direction that Phogat must be allowed to participate in the trials commencing on May 30.

The bench also issued notice on the WFI's plea to Phogat, and said that it will examine the issues later.

"We are not stopping, you go and participate," Justice Narasimha was quoted by Live Law as saying.

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SC expresses reservations about HC's approach "We have some questions," Justice Narasimha, at the very outset of the hearing, told Senior Advocate Madhavi Divan, who was representing Phogat, the report added.

Justice Narasimha pointed out that Phogat had taken a sabbatical in December 2024, saying that she will join in August 2025.

In July 2025, Phogat became a mother and informed the WFI that she would be eligible from January 1, 2026.

However, Justice Narasimha added that Phogat missed the doping test in January, and that the International Testing Agency (ITA) had not accepted her explanation that she had to attend assembly as an MLA in Haryana.

While acknowledging the talent and the achievements of Phogat at the global level, Justice Narasimha observed that the global norms have to be followed.

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"What is concerning when the ITA test is missed, it has a logical consequence, because Indian sports are integrally connected to the world sports. If some kind of disqualification appears at the global level, it reflects on India. You did not give the whereabouts for the doping test and missed the first doping test."

Justice Narasimha reportedly added that he was surprised to note the high court terming the WFI policy "exclusionary" when the terms are applicable across the board.

Justice Narasimha expressed reservations about the high court approaching the matter as a hardship due to motherhood, when the issue was really about compliance with the ITA norms.

WFI moves to SC against Delhi HC order Earlier, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Delhi High Court's May 22 order permitting wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the Asian Games 2026 selection trials.

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The Supreme Court heard this plea on Friday, May 29.

In its May 22 order, the Delhi High Court directed that Phogat be allowed to take part in the selection trials slated for May 30 and 31.

The court had further ordered that the trials be video-recorded and conducted under the supervision of independent observers appointed by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to ensure transparency in the process

(With inputs from LIVE LAW)

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