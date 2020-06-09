NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and state governments to transport stranded migrant workers to their hometowns and villages within 15 days.

A three-judge bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay K Kaul and MR Shah also asked the governments to rehabilitate them by ensuring jobs based on their skills.

The top court directed the Indian Railways to provide trains to the states and union territories for transporting migrant workers within 24 hours of receiving a request.

It has asked government authorities to withdraw cases against migrant worker for alleged volition of lockdown norms while attempting to reach their hometowns.

The orders came in a suo motu case relating to transportation, registration and employment of migrant workers stranded by the lockdown.

While hundreds of thousands have walked home, others taking the train have often had to go without food.

Many have had to pay for their train journeys in spite of assurances that governments would foot the bill.

On 5 June, the top court had reserved judgement in the case.

In an earlier date of hearing, the Supreme Court had directed the state governments to provide free transport and adequate food to migrant workers who wanted to go home.

It said the originating state will be responsible for providing food and water at all stations and bus stands, while Indian Railways will take care of their requirements during the journey.

States must also oversee the registration process of migrants and ensure that they board the train or bus at the earliest, the Supreme Court stipulated, adding that governments must publicize complete information for all concerned.

“We further direct that the state shall simplify and speed up the process of registration of migrant workers and also provide help desks for registration at the places where they are stranded," the court had said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when the full order is made available.

