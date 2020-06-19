NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to ensure uniform rates for covid-19 test across the country.

The remarks were made by an apex court bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, while hearing a suo motu case related to mismanagement of covid-19, patient care, and manhandling of dead bodies.

"There should be uniformity in covid test fee. In some states it is ₹2,200/- and in some it is ₹4,500/- We will not fix rate, you fix a rate," the bench told the Centre.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta submitted that it was better to allow states a free hand as some were discussing even lower charges for the test.

"You fix upper limit. States will do rest," Justice Bhushan said.

The bench, comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah, also observed that it was very strange on the part of Maharashtra government to bar people from receiving results of their covid-19 test.

The bench overrode the Maharashtra government order and asked it to hand over test results to patients and their kin.

The court said no more intervention applications shall be entertained in the case and a detailed order will be made available later today.

The case will be next heard in the third week of July.

The apex court on 12 June had issued notice to Centre and the state governments of Maharashtra, west Bengal, tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi directing them to take of the system of patient management and submit a detailed report.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via