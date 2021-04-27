SC asks Centre to explain rationale behind different pricing of Covid vaccines

During today's hearing, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to apprise it about the projected vaccine requirement and rationale and the basis behind different pricing of coronavirus vaccines.

Besides, the SC directed the Centre to produce information about the supply of oxygen, the projected need of states, the methodology adopted on the requirement of states, the enhancement of critical medical requirements including beds, steps to ensure availability of essential drugs including Remdesivir and Favipiravir.

Justice Ravindra Bhat has asked the Centre if it had a national plan to utilise medical resources available with the army, paramilitary forces and railways.

Terming the massive resurgence of Covid-19 cases a "national crisis", the apex court said it cannot remain a mute spectator and made clear that its suo motu proceeding on devising national policy for Covid-19 management is not meant to supplant high court cases.

'Cannot be mute spectators'

"It is necessary for the SC to intervene for coordination of the national effort. At the time of a national crisis, the SC cannot be a mute spectator," the bench said.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said high courts are in a better position to monitor the pandemic situation within their territorial boundaries.

There is a need for top court's intervention on certain national issues as there might be matters related to coordination between states, it said.

“We are playing a complementary role, if High Courts have any difficulty in dealing with issues due to territorial limitations, we will help," said the bench, also comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat.

Last Thursday, the bench took note of the pandemic situation due to a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases as also mortality and said it expected the Centre to come out with a “national plan" to deal with the distribution of essential services and supplies, including oxygen and drugs.

Observing that oxygen to patients infected with the virus is said to be an “essential part" of treatment, the top court had said it seemed that a certain amount of “panic" has been generated due to which people have approached several high courts seeking relief.

The top court will take up the case again on Friday. The top court has appointed senior advocates Ravi Gupta and Meenakshi Arora as amicus curiae.

