SC asks Centre to file affidavit on funds for children's shelter homes

NEW DELHI: The Supreme court on Tuesday directed the Centre to file a detailed affidavit on funds being provided by the government for children’s shelter homes across the country amid the covid-19 pandemic.

Justice L Nageshwara Rao, who was heading three-judge bench, directed advocate Gaurav Agarwal, the amicus curia in the case, to file an affidavit compiling all the "good practices" being followed by states and suggestions on improving the management of shelter homes.

The Centre has been asked to submit the affidavit in two weeks.

The bench, which was hearing a suo moto case on the spread of covid-19 among children at shelter homes across India, said a common order will be passed by it and posted the matter for further hearing on 13 August.

Justice Rao observed, that "it is the state’s responsibility to take care of these children. Instead of focusing individually on health, education etc. we will pass a common order."

