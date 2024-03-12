The Supreme Court bench said the package “can be given subject to strict conditions”.

The Supreme Court suggested that Centre to provide a one time "special package" to Kerala before March 31 to bail out the state from the financial crisis, Bar and Bench reported. The Supreme Court bench said the package "can be given subject to strict conditions". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"You can be slightly liberal and give a one-time package as a special case. And more rigid conditions in future budgets... Before March 31 give them the special package. But subject to harsher conditions than other States. For the existing States you will be liberal next time (perhaps)," Justice Kant was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying.

(The story will be updated soon) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

