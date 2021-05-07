SC asks Centre to keep supplying 700 MT oxygen to Delhi on a daily basis

SC asks Centre to keep supplying 700 MT oxygen to Delhi on a daily basis1 min read . 12:11 PM IST
The top court had stayed the contempt proceedings against the Central government officials initiated by the Delhi High Court over the issue.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The top court had stayed the contempt proceedings against the Central government officials initiated by the Delhi High Court over the issue.
The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to keep supplying 700 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients on a daily basis till further orders.
The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to keep supplying 700 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients on a daily basis till further orders.
A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submission of the Delhi government on deficient supply of LMO to the national capital and warned that it will pass orders against officials concerned if 700 MT of LMO is not supplied daily.
A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submission of the Delhi government on deficient supply of LMO to the national capital and warned that it will pass orders against officials concerned if 700 MT of LMO is not supplied daily.
Earlier, the top court had stayed the contempt proceedings against the Central government officials initiated by the Delhi High Court over the issue.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!