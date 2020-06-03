Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >SC asks Centre to look into plea to change name of India to Bharat
Photo: iStockphoto

SC asks Centre to look into plea to change name of India to Bharat

1 min read . 02:45 PM IST Japnam Bindra

  • The Supreme Court refused to entertain the petition and said the Constitution already refers to India as Bharat
  • The three-judge bench directed the appropriate ministry to consider it as a representation and take a decision

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a petition that sought changing the name of India to Bharat, and asked the Centre to treat the writ petition as a representation and decide on it.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a petition that sought changing the name of India to Bharat, and asked the Centre to treat the writ petition as a representation and decide on it.

The apex court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde observed that Article-1 of the Constitution already refers to India as Bharat. “But India is already called Bharat in the Constitution" said the bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy.

The apex court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde observed that Article-1 of the Constitution already refers to India as Bharat. “But India is already called Bharat in the Constitution" said the bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The three-judge bench directed the appropriate ministry to consider the petition as a representation and take the decision.

The plea said the name ‘India' was derived form ‘Indica’ which is a Greek word and its time that the country should be recognized with its “original and authentic name" which is ‘Bharat’.

The change in name is essential for citizens to get over the colonial past and shall “instill a sense of pride in our own nationality".

The plea also said, “The word India being replaced with BHARAT would justify the hard fought freedom of our ancestors."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated