SC asks Delhi, other states to file status report on covid-19 preparedness

The Supreme Court on Monday sought status report over the covid-19 situation from Delhi, Assam, Maharashtra and Gujarat, amid rising number of positive cases in the country.

The apex court has asked the states to file a report on the management of patients, arrangements at hospitals and preparedness measures to tackle the rising number of covid-19 cases.

The order was passed while hearing the suo-motu cognizance case taken on various reports highlighting the ill-treatment of covid-19 patients and manhandling of dead bodies.

The case will be heard next on Friday and status reports will have to be filed by Thursday.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan questioned the Delhi Counsel and said, “We want to know how are you managing the situation. How are hospitals treating patients? Are their enough beds?"

“We are hearing huge spike in the current month. We want the latest status report from all states. Worse things may happen in December if states aren't well prepared," the top court observed, adding that, it especially needs status reports of Delhi, Mumbai, Assam and Gujarat.

The counsel for Delhi Government submitted that in all the hospitals special beds have been reserved for covid-19 patients

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, apprised the top court that the home minister held a meeting on 13 November and issued various directives to contain the pandemic .

