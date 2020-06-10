SC asks govt to send migrant workers home within 15 days

The apex court also asked states and Union territories to consider withdrawal of prosecution and complaints under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act and other related offences lodged against labourers who allegedly violated lockdown guidelines by travelling on roads during the period of the lockdown. The states and Union territories have to submit additional affidavits about details gathered, in line with the order within two weeks in the apex court. The top court had on 5 June reserved judgement in the case. The next date of hearing is 8 July.