SC asks Netflix to approach Patna HC to challenge stay on Bad Boy Billionaires

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Netflix to approach the Patna High Court to challenge the interim stay on its web series--Bad Boy Billionaires--as ordered by a local court in Bihar.

Scheduled to be aired from today, the series now faces a hurdle after Sahara's Subrata Roy went to court, alleging that the series maligns his reputation.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said, "This is not the proper forum. You should not have come here."

"It is not the procedure to challenge lower court order directly in the apex court. The documentary is to be telecast today and lower court had passed restrain order on a plea of Sahara group," the bench observed.

Netflix declined to comment on the development.

"This investigative documentary series explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up - and ultimately brought down - India’s most infamous tycoons," as per information on the Netflix platform about Bad Boy Billionaires.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Bad Boy Billionaires has been removed from both the platform as well as its YouTube account. It isn't clear when the show will see the light of the day, if at all.

On 28 August, the Delhi High Court had dismissed a petition by fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi seeking pre-screening of the Bad Boy Billionaires. The court had said the writ petition is not maintainable and directed him to take appropriate legal remedy in accordance with the law.

