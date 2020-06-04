SC asks RBI, FinMin to file joint plea on moratorium

The RBI affidavit detailed the amount of losses that would have to be absorbed by the financial sector in case the moratorium was declared as an interest-free period. “The weighted average lending rate for banks as on 31 December, 2019 was 10.40%, and the outstanding of term loans was ₹59,52,192 crore. Assuming that the moratorium was granted to only 65% of the above outstanding, the monthly interest that will be foregone by the banks in case moratorium period has to be declared interest-free will be approximately ₹33,500 crore."