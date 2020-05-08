SC asks states to consider home delivery of liquor during lockdown

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to pass an order banning sale of alcohol, but asked states to consider home delivery of liquor during a lockdown.

"We will not pass any order but states should consider home delivery or indirect sale of liquor to maintain social distancing," a bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai. They were hearing a plea seeking a ban on direct sale of liquor.

Advocate J Sai Deepak, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that social distancing norms were being flouted by the crowd at alcohol shops and sought issuance of clarification from the home ministry on guidelines regarding liquor sale.

The Centre has allowed standalone alcohol shops to reopen under strict guidelines, but crowding at shops had made it difficult to maintain social distancing norms.

According to Reuters, food delivery company Zomato is in talks to expand its operations to delivery of liquor as it seeks to cash in on high demand for alcohol during the lockdown.





